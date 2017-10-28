Donadoni: 'Destro must prove himself'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni saw a “show of maturity” from Bologna against Roma, but Mattia Destro won’t play until he “proves himself to be in better form.”

They were only beaten by a Stephan El Shaarawy wonder strike in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I think that the fact we created so many chances and caused Roma problems while not really allowing them a great deal is a show of maturity,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We ought to finish more of our opportunities and at times are a bit too hasty. This game doesn’t give us points, but it does help us realise we can do well against the big clubs if we believe in ourselves more.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough week and we held out better than perhaps we expected.”

Despite missing injured Rodrigo Palacio, Donadoni picked Bruno Petkovic in attack, suggesting Destro is very low down the list of options.

“There’s no point talking about this. I chose Petkovic because I thought he’d put in a good performance, which he did. When Destro proves himself to be in better form than his teammates in attack, then things will be different.

“Palacio has this clear-headed approach in the box. We can’t wait to put crosses in as if we had two good centre-forwards in the air, but instead we need to play it to feet. We’re too frenetic in attack and need to deal with it better.”