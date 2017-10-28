Milan stand by Montella

By Football Italia staff

According to multiple sources, Milan have renewed their confidence in Coach Vincenzo Montella after the 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

The Rossoneri have lost five of their 11 Serie A matches this season, managing one win and a draw in the last six.

This evening’s 2-0 home loss to Juve highlighted the existing problems within the team and made it seem as if a top four finish is improbable.

Sky Sport Italia, the Corriere dello Sport and Mediaset Premium are among the many news outlets suggesting the club has confirmed its faith in Montella.

There was a meeting for over two hours between Montella, CEO Marco Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli at San Siro.

The fixture list coming up ought to be simpler for Milan to navigate, with leaders Napoli the only frightening test between Sassuolo, Torino, Benevento, Bologna, Verona, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

If Montella does get the axe, then the options remain the same – Paulo Sousa as the favourite, followed by Walter Mazzarri, Massimo Oddo and current Primavera youth team Coach Gennaro Gattuso.