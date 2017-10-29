Gasp eyes Atalanta ‘opportunity’

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini views Atalanta’s match at Udinese today as ‘an opportunity’ for his players.

La Dea come into the game on the back of two straight wins which have lifted them into the top half of the Serie A table.

And speaking ahead of the clash in Udine, the experienced Coach believes his team now have the ideal opportunity to lay down a marker for the rest of the season.

“There are seven matches to play in 21 days, managing the players in the squad,” Gasperini told reporters.

“I think we are managing to do it rather well.

“Udinese-Atalanta? The ground in Udine is the same as always. Udinese really are a good team with strong players.

“Winning there isn’t easy for anyone but we will go there after having had a good week.”

The Atalanta boss is keen to see his side start to collect more League points on the road.

“We’ve played six games at home and four away. Now we need to get results away from home as well in order to confirm where we are.

“We respect Udinese but for us, this could be an opportunity at a moment in the League where we can lay good foundations and continue what we have done so far.”