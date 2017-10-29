Pjanic: ‘A real team win’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic describes the Old Lady’s victory over Milan as ‘a real team win.’

Two goals by Gonzalo Higuain gave Max Allegri’s team all three points against the under-pressure Rossoneri.

The result, temporarily at least, moves the Serie A champions level on points with early-season pace-setters Napoli.

And after the match, Bosnian international Pjanic took to social media to express his delight with his teammates’ display.

“It was a real team win at the San Siro,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

“Congratulations to all the boys and to the great Gonzalo Higuain.”

Juve will now turn their attentions to this week’s crucial Champions League trip to Portugal to face Sporting.