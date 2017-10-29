NEWS
Ghoulam agrees Napoli extension – GDS
By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam has reached an agreement to sign a new four-year contract with the club.

There had been worries that the Algerian international, whose current deal expires next summer, could leave the San Paolo for free next June.

A host of clubs around Italy and Europe have been linked with his services, including Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the 26-year-old has now agreed to commit to the Azzurri for a further four years.

According to the Italian daily, Ghoulam will earn around €3m per season in addition to bonuses.

The new deal, which expires in 2022, will also include the option of a fifth year.

