Del Neri: ‘We’ll turn it around’

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri has backed his Udinese players to come good after seven defeats in their opening 10 League matches.

Although they lie in the relative safety of 13th in the Serie A table, the experienced Coach has come under pressure after a return of just three wins and nine points so far this season.

Speaking ahead of today’s home match with Atalanta, Del Neri expressed his hope that the win at Sassuolo in midweek would act as a springboard for his team’s recovery.

“We have had our problems and some sloppy performances,” Del Neri admitted at a Press conference.

“But I think the team is good enough to get out of it. On Wednesday they responded very well.

“The two ingredients that affect our performance are the group and hard-work.

“Athleticism and technique are important in football but the crucial thing is the team. Playing together makes the difference.

“It is the players who provide the motivation, not the Coach. The Coach watches and decides things based on what he sees.

“Atalanta? We need to look to play our game while respecting the opposition.”