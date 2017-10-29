Juric: ‘We’ve been playing well’

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric insists his Genoa side have been playing well despite collecting just six points from their opening 10 matches of the season.

The Rossoblu are currently 16th in the Serie A table, ahead of only Crotone and this season’s three newly-promoted teams.

However, their last three games have included a win at Cagliari, a creditable draw at Milan and a spirited display in defeat to League leaders Napoli.

“I think it’s quite clear that we are giving positive performances,” Juric said as Genoa prepare to face fellow strugglers SPAL this afternoon.

“We need to carry on in this way with the target of getting points.

“I don’t think the team should blame themselves much for the matches played so far. Of course, though, we could have had better results.

“This knowledge should give us strength. We need to be solid mentally, play our football and try to get points.”

The Griffone manager described today’s opponents, who have collected just one point in their last eight matches, as ‘well organised.’

“SPAL are a well-organised team, they have been working together for two years.

“You could say that you can’t afford to slip up in any match, not just this one.”