Mertens available for €28m?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Napoli’s Dries Mertens has a release clause in his contract of just €28m.

The Belgium international has been in prolific form so far this season, scoring nine goals in 10 Serie A matches and 11 in all competitions.

This comes on the back of a highly successful 2016/17 campaign, in which he found the net 34 times in 46 appearances after Maurizio Sarri initially made him a makeshift centre-forward to cover for injuries.

Mertens has a contract at San Paolo that runs until 2020, but Gazzetta dello Sport report that the buy-out clause in his deal is worryingly low for a player so vital to the Partenopei’s plans.

According to the Italian daily, Napoli would be forced to accept any offer for Mertens in excess of €28m.

While it is acknowledged that Mertens’ age, 30, could possibly detract leading European clubs from pursuing his signature, his sheer quantity of goals and assists over the last year could persuade one of the game’s giants to take a chance on him.