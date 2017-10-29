Maran eyes return to form

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran wants Chievo to get back to winning ways straight away after a 4-1 defeat to Milan during the week.

The Flying Donkeys had been enjoying a good start to the season and were unbeaten in six matches before Wednesday’s home thrashing by the Rossoneri.

However, they face a tough trip to face high-flying Sampdoria today.

“I’m expecting a game against a team with quality and organisation,” Maran admitted at his pre-match Press conference.

“We come into it after a bad day against Milan. We want to get back to getting good performances and results straight away.

“We need to show our qualities on the pitch in order to get a result.”