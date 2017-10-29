Chiesa set for new Viola deal

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa is poised to sign a new contract with Fiorentina to keep him at the club until 2022.

The 20-year-old is a graduate of the Viola’s youth system and his progress has earned him a new long-term deal at the Artemio Franchi.

“After 30 months of being a starter, Chiesa deserves this renewal,” Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino said.

“We want to give him this contract extension.”

According to Tuttosport, the winger is poised to put pen-to-paper on a contract worth €1.2m per season.

Chiesa was linked with a big-money move away from Florence over the summer, with Napoli interested, but it now appears his long-term future lies at his hometown club.