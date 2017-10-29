Nicola wants Crotone perseverance

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola wants Crotone’s players and fans to ‘persevere’ after their difficult start to the season.

The Pitagorici have taken just six points from their opening 10 matches of the Serie A season and look likely to face another campaign of struggle to preserve their top-flight status.

Their last two matches have seen them concede six goals without reply but ahead of today’s clash with Fiorentina, the Crotone Coach says his side have a chance to show they have learned lessons.

“Against Fiorentina we have the chance to show how we have improved,” Nicola told reporters.

“I ask the group, with the help of the fans, to persevere in terms of the amount of good they have done.

“We know there will be moments where we have to be organised and aggressive.

“Our aim is to improve our movements and our attitude during the game. We need to persevere.”

Nicola added that he believes today’s opponents, who have won their last three games, are on the right track under Stefano Pioli.

“They are a team who build from the back in order to take advantage further forward. They are a young team who are on the right track.”