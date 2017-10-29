Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, including Benevento-Lazio, Napoli-Sassuolo, Udinese-Atalanta and Crotone-Fiorentina.

We begin at 11.30 GMT at the Stadio Vigorito, where Benevento are seeking their first ever Serie A point after 10 consecutive defeats, but are up against third-placed surprise outfit Lazio on spectacular form.

At 14.00 GMT, Napoli need to beat Sassuolo if they are to retain their sole leadership status, but the Neroverdi held them to two draws last season, so it’s not to be taken for granted.

Fiorentina visit stuttering Crotone aiming for a fourth win on the bounce, while Sampdoria host Chievo, Atalanta are in Udine and SPAL go into a relegation dogfight with Genoa.

Sinisa Mihajlovic is battling for his Torino job at 19.45 GMT, as he could have Andrea Belotti back against a revitalised Cagliari.

