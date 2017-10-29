Eriksson ref for Roma-Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Jonas Eriksson will officiate Roma-Chelsea in the Champions League, while Clement Turpin takes charge of Sporting-Juventus.

They both kick off on Tuesday at 19.45 GMT.

Swedish referee Eriksson is given the whistle at the Stadio Olimpico for what ought to be an entertaining encounter after the 3-3 thriller in London.

He is assisted by Mathias Klasenius and Daniel Warnmark, with additional referees Stefan Johannesson and Andreas Ekberg.

Mehmet Culum will be the fourth official.

Some Giallorossi supporters might remember Eriksson, as he was officiating when Roma were hammered 7-1 at home by Bayern Munich in October 2014.

He was also at the helm when Chelsea lost the European Super Cup Final to Bayern Munich on penalties in August 2013, where he sent off Ramires.

As for Sporting against Juventus, French referee Turpin is assisted by Cyril Gringore and Guillame Debart, with additional referees Ruddy Buquet and Nicolas Rainville.

The fourth official will be Hicham Zakrani.