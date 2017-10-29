Fazio extends Roma contract

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio has officially signed a new contract with Roma to June 2020 and Monchi called him “one of the pillars” of the side.

“From the first day I felt really good here, with the staff, the team, the city and everyone. My family and I are very happy here,” he told the official club website.

“It’s good news for me to remain here until at least 2020, then who knows.”

The defender arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 and was considered something of a flop in England, but rediscovered his confidence in Serie A.

His performances for the Giallorossi also earned him a recall to the Argentina national side.

“Personally, I am very happy, because I always considered Federico a centre-back of enormous value,” said director of sport Monchi.

“With Fazio’s renewal, we are confirming one of the pillars of the squad.”