Line-ups: Napoli-Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Napoli need a victory to stay clear at the top of the table, so there are precious few changes in the side taking on Sassuolo.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 14.00 GMT

The Partenopei have dropped points only once in the league this season, a 0-0 home draw with second-placed Inter, but there are still other clubs breathing down their necks.

Maurizio Sarri is not fond of squad rotation, even ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

That means, with Arkadiusz Milik injured and Lorenzo Tonelli dropped, it’s still Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne leading the way.

Christian Maggio and Vlad Chiriches come in for Elseid Hysaj and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Sassuolo are struggling under new Coach – and former Napoli striker – Cristian Bucchi, who has not been helped by an injury crisis.

Domenico Berardi is the latest absentee, left behind along with Alfred Duncan, Edoardo Goldaniga, Timo Letschert, Claud Adjapong and Cristian Dell’Orco.

It’s never a normal fixture for Paolo Cannavaro, who was born and raised a passionate fan of his hometown club, only leaving after disagreements with Rafa Benitez.

There is a surprise start for 20-year-old Francesco Cassata, who was sent off just three minutes into his Serie A debut against Udinese on October 25.

Sassuolo were unbeaten against Napoli last season, earning draws home and away.

Their only victory over the Partenopei was 2-1 at the Mapei Stadium in August 2015, which was Sarri’s rather inauspicious debut.

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Sassuolo: Consigli; Gazzola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Peluso; Mazzitelli, Sensi, Cassata; Politano, Falcinelli, Ragusa