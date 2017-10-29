Ciro Immobile contributed a goal and three assists, while Luis Nani got his first Serie A strike, as Lazio crushed Benevento 5-1.
It’s six consecutive Serie A victories for the Biancocelesti, eight in a row including the Europa League, with Immobile shattering records.
Simone Inzaghi made an inspired substitution after the hosts started fighting back from 3-0 down to make it 3-1 with Achraf Lazaar’s daisy-cutter.
Instead of defending the lead, he threw on Nani to inspire the attack and added another two goals through Marco Parolo and Nani.
Le Streghe continue their record-breaking start of 11 consecutive defeats, even under new Coach Roberto De Zerbi.
