Lazio unstoppable at Benevento

Ciro Immobile contributed a goal and three assists, while Luis Nani got his first Serie A strike, as Lazio crushed Benevento 5-1.

It’s six consecutive Serie A victories for the Biancocelesti, eight in a row including the Europa League, with Immobile shattering records.

Simone Inzaghi made an inspired substitution after the hosts started fighting back from 3-0 down to make it 3-1 with Achraf Lazaar’s daisy-cutter.

Instead of defending the lead, he threw on Nani to inspire the attack and added another two goals through Marco Parolo and Nani.

Le Streghe continue their record-breaking start of 11 consecutive defeats, even under new Coach Roberto De Zerbi.

