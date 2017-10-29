Immobile: 'Can't complain about assists!'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile joked his hat-trick of assists in the 5-1 victory away to Benevento will silence his Lazio teammates. “They can’t complain!”

The Capocannoniere also found the net at the Stadio Vigorito for his 14th Serie A goal in just 11 games.

“It became a bit of a trap when we didn’t have the right determination or attitude. We are happy because we had a great first half. We relaxed a little in the second, but brought it home,” Immobile told Sky Sport Italia.

Despite absolutely dominating the first half, as they did last week at the Dall’Ara, Lazio threatened to throw it away.

“I think it was a psychological issue, as if we were 2-0 up at Bologna and 3-0 up here, then didn’t come out for the second half with the same attitude, that’s something we need to work on. Fatigue could also be understandable after so many games.

“I am happy for the three assists, as my teammates tell me I never pass the ball and only ever want to score, so they can’t complain now!”