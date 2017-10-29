Jorginho: 'Fans give Napoli extra'

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho admits the passionate Napoli crowd at the Stadio San Paolo gives the players “something extra” against Sassuolo.

“Napoli want to win, as always, and take back the top of the table,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

There are around 50,000 expected here this afternoon, with even more going to Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

“I think we are doing well and must continue along this path with great humility. Seeing the Stadio San Paolo packed out gives us players something extra.”