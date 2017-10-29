Spalletti: 'Inter difficulties start now'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti warned Inter that “the difficult part comes now, because there are many teams running and we can’t afford to slow down.”

Their trip to Hellas Verona kicks off on Monday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“There are many teams who are running now, not just those in front of us, but also Fiorentina and Sampdoria who are recovering ground fast. We can’t afford to slow down,” warned the Coach in his Press conference.

“The difficult part comes now, because we have to stay in that group at the top of the table. We will now realise if we’ve got the resources to achieve our objective. If we see that something else is needed, we’ll see in January, but there’s no point making names just for the sake of it. I am happy with my players.

“When you ask me about the January transfer window, I have more fear of someone leaving. I think this squad, as it stands, can go all the way.

“Ramires? It’s like when you ask me about the Scudetto, this is not something that I have to talk about right now.”

Juventus, Napoli, Roma and even Lazio are putting together extraordinary results, so how many points will be needed to secure a top four finish?

“I haven’t calculated it, but the head-to-head clashes will be fundamental. There’s a lot of them, because Sampdoria and Atalanta are also great teams, while Torino can come back.

“Just look at Lazio today, they won 5-1 at Benevento. They are a strong contender to finish in the top four. You’ve seen Roma. Juventus have the best squad and a modern stadium that all of us would love to rely on. It’s going to be very difficult.

“The important thing right now is not to drop any points tomorrow. The team must take every match the same way, there’s no kit from Nike for easy games and one for hard ones.

“We’ve shown in the past that we are solid psychologically. Now we have to push hard without going crazy. I think it’s just a coincidence that we struggled more against the smaller sides, as we must prove to ourselves every day that we are Inter.

“Marcelo Brozovic has recovered, he’s done well in the last few training sessions. Matias Vecino has also recovered after a session separate from the group. That’s why I replaced him against Samp.

“Vecino is a complete player, he knows how to do everything. We paid a lot for him because that’s how much he’s worth.”