De Zerbi: ‘We were certain to lose’

By Football Italia staff

Benevento boss Roberto De Zerbi admits his side were beaten before their 5-1 defeat to Lazio even began.

The Streghe have now lost all 11 of their Serie A fixtures this season, with the former Palermo Coach having replaced the sacked Marco Baroni during the week.

And speaking after the home thrashing by Simone Inzaghi’s team, the new Benevento tactician acknowledged his players’ mentality needs to improve.

“We did really well for 30 minutes, up until their fourth goal,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“We played with pride and pulled a goal back without fear.

“Their team is one of the strongest in Serie A, but we went onto the pitch already certain to lose and that isn’t good.

“It’s not something I can allow to happen, we need to work on that.”

Despite Benevento’s season prospects looking bleak even at this early stage, De Zerbi believes they can still avoid relegation back to Serie B.

“In my opinion we can fight with Crotone, SPAL, Verona and maybe other teams who will be around the drop zone.”