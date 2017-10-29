Pioli: ‘Below our potential’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli admits Fiorentina did not play to their potential in their 2-1 defeat to Crotone.

The Viola made a disastrous start against the Pitagorici, with Ante Budimir and Marcello Trotta both scoring in the space of two minutes to put Crotone two up after less than a quarter of the match.

“Those two minutes in which we made mistakes outside our nature made it a difficult game,” Pioli explained to reporters after the match in Calabria.

“In terms of the technical and tactical aspects, we weren’t precise enough today.

“We didn’t play with the quality that we have. We approached it in the right way, but those two goals complicated everything and made us lose our rhythm.”

The former Lazio and Inter boss added that Fiorentina’s response to this missed chance to climb the table will now be key.

“This match could have given us a very different outlook on the table. The important thing will be to come back from this immediately.

“There was time to come back from the double setback, but we made too many mistakes.

“We need to work on a daily basis. Offensively we were confused, we didn’t move well enough and we put in a performance below our potential.”