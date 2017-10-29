Gasperini: 'Atalanta take the blame'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini concedes the 2-1 defeat to Udinese “will weigh” on Atalanta. “We did too many things to avoid winning.”

Jasmin Kurtic had given the visitors the lead, but a Rodrigo De Paul penalty and Antonin Barak solo effort turned it around.

Albano Bizzarri then parried a late Bryan Cristante penalty.

“This defeat will weigh on us,” confessed the Coach to Rai Sport.

“You don’t win games on points like a boxing match, but by scoring more goals than the opposition and possibly not conceding any.

“Let’s just say that today we did too many things to avoid winning today.”

Atalanta were meant to start Papu Gomez, but their captain pulled out in the warm-up.

“It’s a pity, as he is a very important player for us, but this defeat was certainly not just because of his absence. We’ve got to blame ourselves for the way we played.”