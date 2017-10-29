NEWS
Sunday October 29 2017
Nicola ‘joy’ at Crotone win
By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola feels ‘joy’ at Crotone’s win over Fiorentina but warns his side still have issues to solve.

The Pitagorici claimed their second victory of the season with a hard-fought triumph over Stefano Pioli’s side this afternoon.

“I am feeling a lot of joy,” Nicola told reporters after the surprise home victory over the in-form Viola.

“It is never easy to win, especially against a team like Fiorentina.

“When we show our characteristics, we manage to be competitive.”

Nicola challenged his players to continue working hard as they seek to preserve their Serie A status once more.

“I want to think about the game in Bologna. I ask the boys to train well this week.

“Our obligation to work hasn’t changed, we still have some problems.

“We are grateful to have nine points but it is still not enough.”

