Del Neri: 'Udinese turned a corner'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri believes Udinese have turned a corner by beating Atalanta 2-1 for their second consecutive victory.

“We were able to win against a strong opponent,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

It seems the Friulani really have turned a corner, as after the 1-0 win away to Sassuolo midweek, they added another three precious points.

“I never felt that my job was up in the air, but the truth is this squad had trouble getting to know each other. There were so many new faces, so many different nationalities and they weren’t accustomed to Italian football.

“I think we’ve found the right spirit and way of interpreting the game, as the lads have shown something different over the last month.

“Obviously, in Italy the results are what decide the fate of a Coach.”