Semplici: 'SPAL clinical at last'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Semplici credited SPAL willpower for squeezing past Genoa and taking them out of the relegation zone.

“Behind this result is so much hard work and desire to turn this negative trend around,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

Mirco Antenucci got the only goal of the game at the Stadio Mazza, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

“In terms of performance, we’ve done just as well in other games too, but this time we were solid, clinical and realised the three points were all that mattered in a head-to-head situation.

“We did nothing realistically more compared to previous matches, but the victory will give us a lot of confidence. We’ve given much bigger clubs real problems and lost some games we deserved to win.

“We’re improving and I’m happy for the lads, as it wasn’t easy to prepare for such an important match during a negative period.”

SPAL now have eight points from 11 rounds and climbed out of the bottom three.

“There are sides in the relegation battle that I really wasn’t expecting, like Sassuolo, Genoa and Cagliari. We want to achieve our objective by staying in Serie A.”