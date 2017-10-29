Torreira: ‘My life has changed’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira says his life has changed after scoring twice in the 4-1 win over Chievo.

The 21-year-old, who is rumoured to be being watched by Spanish side Atletico Madrid, netted a brace this afternoon and hails a change in position during his time at Pescara as having been criticial for his development.

“I have been looking for that goal for a long time,” Uruguayan Torreira said post-match.

“I am really happy, just as much for having given joy to the supporters.

“I thank the brother of the boss Giampaolo, who moved me from the trequartista role to a deeper position in the Pescara youth team.

“I try to learn every day, but my life has changed since I have been playing in this position.”

Torreira also commented on the effectiveness of Samp’s youthful midfield, which has been touted as the most offensive-minded in Serie A.

“We have an important and young midfield. Today there were two of us born in ’96, one in ’94 and one in ’95.

“We are always aggressive in order to provide good service for our forwards.”