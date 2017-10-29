Maran happy despite Chievo loss

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran was pleased with Chievo’s performance despite a heavy 4-1 defeat at Sampdoria.

The Flying Donkeys failed to take their opportunities at one end of the field and were duly punished at the other.

“I think there are games that are hard to comment on and this is one of those,” Maran lamented following the loss at Marassi.

“It is incredible to think we went three goals down considering Samp hardly created anything.

“I saw a good Chievo, we put in a decent performance. I hope that the team continues like this.”

Maran added that although it was good to see Samp boss Marco Giampaolo name Chievo as a rival for a Europa League place, the priority for his team remains to stay in Serie A.

“I am glad that Giampaolo put Chievo on the list of contenders for the Europa League, but we need to think about ourselves and we need to guarantee our safety as quickly as possible.

“I’m not worried about having conceded eight goals in a few days. Today, unlike Wednesday, I’m not worried because the result doesn’t reflect how the game went.”