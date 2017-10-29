Ferrero praise for Samp ‘identity’

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Ferrero is delighted with the job being done by Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo and the ‘identity’ he has created.

The Blucerchiati beat Chievo 4-1 this afternoon, continuing their fine start to the season and taking them onto 20 points from 10 Serie A matches played.

“The Coach is doing a great job,” Marassi President Ferrero said following today’s game.

“The team is following him and I am very happy that we finally have a team with an identity.

“We will get to wherever our heads, legs and hearts take us. We will try to make these beautiful colours fly.”

Samp face local rivals Genoain next weekend’s Derby della Lanterna with a huge contrast in the two teams’ current form.

“I’ll just say one thing. The derby is a match that starts there and ends there. May the best team win.”