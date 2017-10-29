Oddo or Ballardini if Juric axed

By Football Italia staff

Genoa are reportedly considering Massimo Oddo and Davide Ballardini if they decide to fire Coach Ivan Juric.

Today’s 1-0 defeat at SPAL saw them plunge into the bottom three, with just six points from 11 rounds so far this season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the club will take some time before deciding whether to wield the axe on Monday morning.

Genoa had already fired Juric on February 19 only to recall him on April 10.

He is under contract until June 2019 and is passionate about the Grifone, having spent much of his playing career at this club.

The most likely options if Juric does get the sack, claim Sportitalia, are ex-Pescara boss Massimo Oddo and Davide Ballardini.

It would be a return for Ballardini, who already came in mid-season to rescue the Rossoblu in November 2010 and January 2013.