Line-ups: Torino-Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

This could be the final match of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Torino career, but he has Andrea Belotti back from injury against Cagliari.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT

The Granata had started the season so well, but since the 4-0 defeat to local rivals Juventus, it has been a downhill slide.

They managed just two points from the last five rounds, and those were during 2-2 draws with relegation candidates Crotone and Hellas Verona.

Their last clean sheet was on September 10 and Mihajlovic risks the sack, so he scraps the 4-2-3-1 system and drops misfiring M’Baye Niang.

The return of Belotti, who is ahead of schedule after suffering a knee injury on October 1 and had originally been ruled out for four to five weeks.

His comeback is also a huge boost for the Italy squad, who face Sweden in the World Cup play-off on November 10 and 13.

Antonio Barreca and Tomas Rincon are suspended, with Joel Obi and Lyanco injured.

Cagliari got themselves back on track on Wednesday night with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Benevento, as after a 94th-minute equaliser, Leonardo Pavoletti popped up with the last move of the game, a trademark towering header.

He leads the way again tonight with support from Diego Farias and Joao Pedro, but Andrea Cossu, Alessio Cragno, Fabio Pisacane and Alessandro Deiola are sidelined.

The Sardinians already sacked their Coach, Massimo Rastelli, to make way for the return of Diego Lopez.

The last seven encounters between these sides, home and away, provided a total 29 goals.

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, N’Koulou, Moretti, Ansaldi; Acquah, Valdifiori, Baselli; Falque, Belotti, Ljajic

Cagliari: Rafael; Romagna, Andreolli, Capuano; Faragò, Barella, Cigarini, Padoin; Joao Pedro; Farias, Pavoletti