Pecchia: 'Spalletti one of the best'

By Football Italia staff

Verona Coach Fabio Pecchia harks back to when he played for Luciano Spalletti and isn’t surprised by this success at Inter.

The two sides face off tomorrow, it kicks off on Monday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Knowing Spalletti, I cannot consider this Inter side to be a revelation,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“If anything, it’s just confirming the good work of the Coach with a strong squad. Inter have a lot of talent at their disposal and they did last season too.”

Pecchia worked with Spalletti as one of his players at Sampdoria in the 1998-99 campaign.

“I can’t say he’s got less hair now than he did then, because he never had much! We are certainly talking about a Coach who earned great results during his career, both abroad and at Roma. He has now become one of the top tacticians in circulation and is just getting better with time.

“It was a pleasure for me to know and get to work with him.”

Verona have quite a few absentees at the Bentegodi tomorrow night, missing Martin Caceres, Mattia Valoti, Alex Ferrari, Franco Zuculini and Marcel Buchel.

“We’ve had a bit of a recurring theme when it comes to injuries lately, but we have to think of those we’ve got and not the players who aren’t available.

“Despite all that, we put in some very good performances both in the derby and against Atalanta, even if we lost.

“Against Inter, we must play every ball, from the first to the last, with all our might. It’s an enticing challenge.”