ADL: 'They try to stop Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis made some controversial comments. “They’ve introduced VAR, what other obstacles will they introduce to stop us?”

The Partenopei are top of the Serie A table with 10 wins and a draw, including today’s 3-1 victory over Sassuolo.

“How banal you are, always asking about the Scudetto…” the President told reporters at an event in Naples.

“In my view, there is also the satisfaction of performing what others can only envy. When they say Napoli play the best football in Europe, that is a great gift for us.

“For the Scudetto all you need is a slight slip-up, or an incident, or an injury…

“Today we passed the biggest test of all and we defend this top spot for the honour of Naples and the Neapolitans. That counts more than the Scudetto. We’ll win the Scudetto sooner or later, but after that we have to turn the page and create the kind of organisation that annoys the North.

“Now they’ve started introducing VAR, so who knows what other obstacles they could put in our way to try and stop us?

“We’re playing magnificent football, which is not easy, and invested a lot of money, yet people talk about how much the others have invested. We saw that there are clubs who invested three times as much and still lose 2-0 (he said referring to Milan).

“You can only achieve certain results with time and hard work, with consistency. There is always this frenetic approach of fans asking me who we will buy, but why cause problems for the Coach?

“In January we need to find players who are useful additions, not players who stay on the bench and play 10-15 minutes.”

De Laurentiis did confess he had attempted to sign Federico Chiesa over the summer.

“Fiorentina won’t sell him to me. The President of the Viola can’t get himself killed by the fans by selling a gem like Chiesa.”