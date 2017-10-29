Petrachi: 'Torino must find spirit'

By Football Italia staff

Torino director Gianluca Petrachi refused to say whether Sinisa Mihajlovic would be sacked, but demanded more “determination” against Cagliari.

“We didn’t like the attitude over the last few weeks and perhaps the side is not accustomed to all the compliments. With the transfer strategy and improved quality in the squad, they made the mistake of thinking quality was enough to win games,” Petrachi told Sky Sport Italia.

“If you don’t include that determination, then you can suffer and lose against any opponent.”

Petrachi was asked outright if Mihajlovic will be sacked should Torino fail to beat Cagliari, but swerved the question.

“I think the attitude is the important thing. I speak to Sinisa a lot and when 3-0 down against Fiorentina, the Viola didn’t let Lorenzo De Silvestri put in a cross, because they were nibbling at his ankles. I want to see that from our men.

“We want to see Torino seeking the result via sacrifice and hard work.

“Sinisa is a very intelligent guy, I told him what I thought. He is at the helm of this boat, he must put the rest of the crew in the right direction to work together.

“I am quite optimistic tonight, as over the last few days I’ve seen more of the old-style Toro spirit in training. We create the chances and have a lot of shots on goal, but don’t convert them because we lack that good old-fashioned determination.”

Torino were unbeaten until the 4-0 loss to Juventus, picking up two points from five rounds, but Petrachi saw a different moment where it all crumbled.

“I think the turning point was the 2-2 draw with Verona. We were 2-0 up and threw it away. That game really irritated me, as when I saw the players with that attitude in the final minutes, showing no spirit or determination, it infuriated me.”

Torino sold Marco Benassi to Fiorentina over the summer, a decision that was contentious for some.

“If we had kept the 4-3-3 system, Benassi would’ve stayed easily, but the Coach told me over the summer that he had in mind a slightly different approach and Benassi did not have a place in it.”