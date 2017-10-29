Serie B: Parma keep climbing

By Football Italia staff

Parma got the better of Avellino to climb within a point of leaders Palermo and Foggia demolished 10-man Pro Vercelli.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Parma 2-0 Avellino

Di Gaudio 1 (P), Insigne 93 (P)

Pro Vercelli 1-4 Foggia

Raicevic 9 (PV), Mazzeo pens 30, 69 (F), Chirico 45 (F), Fedato 71 (F)

Sent off: Konate 28 (PV)

Bari 3-0 Ascoli

Galano 54 (B), Mogos 59 (og), Floro Flores 73 (B)

Sent off: Gigliotti 38 (A)

Cesena 2-2 Novara

Jallow 45 (C), Chajia 57 (N), Scognamiglio 59 (C), Macheda 77 (N)

Cremonese 3-3 Perugia

Dossena 22 (P), Zanon og 30 (C), Di Carmine 48, 80 (P), Paulinho 72, pen 86 (C)

Palermo 2-0 Entella

Nestorovski pen 23, 48 (P)

Sent off: Pellizzer 80 (E)

Pescara 0-3 Brescia

Machin 37 (B), Caracciolo 63 (B), Ferrante 66 (B)

Salernitana 2-1 Empoli

Pasqual 29 (E), Bocalon 34, 36 (S)

Spezia 0-0 Cittadella

Saved penalty: Iori 76 (C)

Venezia 1-1 Frosinone

Modolo 20 (V), M Ciofani 22 (F)

Ternana-Carpi

To be played on Monday