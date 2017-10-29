NEWS
Sunday October 29 2017
Serie B: Parma keep climbing
By Football Italia staff

Parma got the better of Avellino to climb within a point of leaders Palermo and Foggia demolished 10-man Pro Vercelli.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Parma 2-0 Avellino

Di Gaudio 1 (P), Insigne 93 (P)

Pro Vercelli 1-4 Foggia

Raicevic 9 (PV), Mazzeo pens 30, 69 (F), Chirico 45 (F), Fedato 71 (F)

Sent off: Konate 28 (PV)

Bari 3-0 Ascoli

Galano 54 (B), Mogos 59 (og), Floro Flores 73 (B)

Sent off: Gigliotti 38 (A)

Cesena 2-2 Novara

Jallow 45 (C), Chajia 57 (N), Scognamiglio 59 (C), Macheda 77 (N)

Cremonese 3-3 Perugia

Dossena 22 (P), Zanon og 30 (C), Di Carmine 48, 80 (P), Paulinho 72, pen 86 (C)

Palermo 2-0 Entella

Nestorovski pen 23, 48 (P)

Sent off: Pellizzer 80 (E)

Pescara 0-3 Brescia

Machin 37 (B), Caracciolo 63 (B), Ferrante 66 (B)

Salernitana 2-1 Empoli

Pasqual 29 (E), Bocalon 34, 36 (S)

Spezia 0-0 Cittadella

Saved penalty: Iori 76 (C)

Venezia 1-1 Frosinone

Modolo 20 (V), M Ciofani 22 (F)

Ternana-Carpi

To be played on Monday

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies