Parma got the better of Avellino to climb within a point of leaders Palermo and Foggia demolished 10-man Pro Vercelli.
Parma 2-0 Avellino
Di Gaudio 1 (P), Insigne 93 (P)
Pro Vercelli 1-4 Foggia
Raicevic 9 (PV), Mazzeo pens 30, 69 (F), Chirico 45 (F), Fedato 71 (F)
Sent off: Konate 28 (PV)
Bari 3-0 Ascoli
Galano 54 (B), Mogos 59 (og), Floro Flores 73 (B)
Sent off: Gigliotti 38 (A)
Cesena 2-2 Novara
Jallow 45 (C), Chajia 57 (N), Scognamiglio 59 (C), Macheda 77 (N)
Cremonese 3-3 Perugia
Dossena 22 (P), Zanon og 30 (C), Di Carmine 48, 80 (P), Paulinho 72, pen 86 (C)
Palermo 2-0 Entella
Nestorovski pen 23, 48 (P)
Sent off: Pellizzer 80 (E)
Pescara 0-3 Brescia
Machin 37 (B), Caracciolo 63 (B), Ferrante 66 (B)
Salernitana 2-1 Empoli
Pasqual 29 (E), Bocalon 34, 36 (S)
Spezia 0-0 Cittadella
Saved penalty: Iori 76 (C)
Venezia 1-1 Frosinone
Modolo 20 (V), M Ciofani 22 (F)
Ternana-Carpi
To be played on Monday