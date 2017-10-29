HT: Torino troubled by Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Iago Falque responded to a Nicolò Barella counter-attack, as Torino and Cagliari are drawing 1-1 at half-time on Andrea Belotti’s comeback.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Granata were in crisis and Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic threatened with the sack after two points from five rounds, but he had Andrea Belotti back ahead of schedule, having been originally ruled out for four to five weeks with a knee problem on October 1. Antonio Barreca and Tomas Rincon sat out bans with Joel Obi and Lyanco injured, but they returned to a 4-3-3 system. The Sardinians fired Massimo Rastelli to bring back Diego Lopez and he got his first win on Wednesday night with Leonardo Pavoletti’s dramatic 95th-minute winner. Andrea Cossu, Alessio Cragno, Fabio Pisacane and Alessandro Deiola missed out.

The last seven encounters between these sides, home and away, provided a total 29 goals.

Adem Ljajic whipped a free kick just past the far post and Cristian Ansaldi’s low drive was smothered, the same fate befalling a Belotti effort from distance.

There were concerns over how confident Il Gallo would be after his injury, but he attempted an overhead kick after 22 minutes.

Just as Torino were pinning Cagliari back and wasting a series of corners, they went behind on a classic counter-attack. Diego Farias controlled a long ball and rolled it across for Nicolò Barella, whose angled drive nestled into the far bottom corner.

Rafael flapped a Ljajic free kick round the far post, but eventually Torino equalised when Ansaldi sprung the offside trap on a chipped pass over the top and found Iago Falque to tap in at the back stick.

Torino 1-1 Cagliari (Half-Time)

Barella 30 (C), Falque 40 (T)

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, N’Koulou, Moretti, Ansaldi; Acquah, Valdifiori, Baselli; Falque, Belotti, Ljajic

Cagliari: Rafael; Romagna, Andreolli, Capuano; Faragò, Barella, Cigarini, Padoin; Joao Pedro; Farias, Pavoletti

Ref: Calvarese