Cannavaro: 'Napoli fans moved me'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo defender Paolo Cannavaro thanked Napoli fans for their warm homecoming. “I had to walk away or I would’ve started crying.”

Cannavaro, the younger brother of World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Fabio, was born and raised in Naples and did wear the captain’s armband, but left following disagreements with Rafa Benitez.

Today when Sassuolo visited the Stadio San Paolo, the home fans welcomed him with flowers and a banner that read: ‘The years may go by, but you are always our captain.’

“I think this was the greatest victory of my career,” Cannavaro told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I had to walk away or I would’ve started crying. I was happy and distraught at the same time. I thank the crowd and the people of Naples from my heart. There aren’t many who leave this club and remain in their hearts, so I will relish that privilege.”

Napoli won the match 3-1 to remain the sole Serie A leaders and host Manchester

“I say this team is perfection, not close to it. Napoli envelop you, they dictate the tempo, are a complete side and the only slight weakness is that with so many competitions, using the same players every game will in the long run cause problems. I hope it won’t.

“We’ll see the Premier League leaders against the Serie A leaders. Napoli mustn’t think about City, but just focus on playing like Napoli.”