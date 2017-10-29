Veretout in ball boy row

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout could be in trouble after reports he threatened a Crotone ball boy at the Stadio Scida.

The incident occurred after the final whistle of Crotone’s 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

A shaky video has been circulating online, but is not very clear, as Veretout can be seen walking towards the touchline and a group of ball boys.

He points his finger at one in particular, then seems to push past the others to reach him, although it’s not visible what happened next.

Former Aston Villa player Veretout then walked away, surrounded by stewards.

News agency Ansa claim police have been notified about Veretout’s “threatening manner.”