Cairo: 'Miha never in doubt'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo “never considered” firing Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, but is glad the system changed for their win over Cagliari.

The Granata tactician had been on the bring after two points from five rounds, so a return to 4-3-3 coincided with a 2-1 victory this evening.

“I embraced Mihajlovic after the game, because we’ve been working together for a year and a half, so there is a lot of reciprocal respect here,” the President told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are in seventh place, on a par with Milan and Fiorentina, so I don’t think the situation is that bad. I never considered a dismissal. We dropped points with Verona and Crotone when we shouldn’t have, but you saw today that Crotone beat Fiorentina.

“The squad is with the Coach too, it is united and we already knew this. It was an important reaction and I think the change of tactics also helped. It wasn’t just a different attitude.

“We saw the Toro I want last season and in placed this term, as I like a very attack-minded team. Seeing a Toro side with heart is also very important for us as fans.

“I think we can do very well this year, as we have 16 points, the same as Milan and Fiorentina.”