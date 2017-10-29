Mihajlovic: 'Never in doubt'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic concedes Torino had to revert back to 4-3-3 for their “fundamental” victory against Cagliari, but “my position was never in doubt.”

The Granata welcomed back Andrea Belotti from a month out, while Joel Obi also shook off an injury and came off the bench to score the winner.

“I always felt the club had faith in me and I was never afraid. My position was never in doubt, as I had spoken to the President,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 win.

“Clearly, if we hadn’t beaten Cagliari, then it would’ve been an ugly situation, but the win did arrive and we deserved it. Now we are seventh in the table, in the Europa League zone.

“We could’ve scored a few more goals and certainly need to improve, but this victory is fundamental for us. I am above all happy for the lads, as they deserved this success. They did well to react to going behind. I also thank the fans, who helped a great deal.”

This result ended a run of just two points from five rounds.

“Let’s not forget that we had a record start after five games, then something went wrong against Verona. We lacked that determination, the foaming at the mouth that is in the DNA of Torino. We thought that our quality and technique would be enough to see us through, but without grit, you get nothing.”

Mihajlovic also dropped the 4-2-3-1 formation, and M’Baye Niang, for a return to 4-3-3.

“The attacking players were not doing what they were supposed to when off the ball, but we can go back to that system once we’ve worked on it a little more in training.”

Belotti made his comeback earlier than expected, 28 days after damaging knee ligaments.

“He had three training sessions and fought hard today, but obviously was rusty. An on form Belotti would’ve scored a couple of goals tonight.

“I didn’t want to risk him, but he has healed and no longer feels pain.”