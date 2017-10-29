Lopez: 'Cagliari threw away points'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez was left frustrated by Cagliari’s 2-1 defeat at Torino. “We threw away three points with a lot of technical errors.”

Nicolò Barella had given the Sardinians the lead with a classic counter-attack, but Iago Falque and Joel Obi turned it around.

“We threw away three points this evening, as we made a lot of technical errors and should’ve hurt Torino in the first half,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“When we’re playing away from home, we’ve got to realise that chances are few and far between, so we must be more clinical. There are regrets, because we could’ve taken home a result here. I find this defeat difficult to accept.

“In the first half, we had chances to kill off the game. We made so many errors on the counter-attack and wasted chances. Our midfield and attack has a lot of quality, but we’ve got work to do.”