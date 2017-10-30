Morata: Roma better than Atleti

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata confesses Roma ‘deserved’ to beat his side and is backing them over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea salvaged a 3-3 draw with Roma a fortnight ago, leaving the Giallorossi second in Group C, three points clear of Atleti, who have won just one of their last seven games.

“Roma impressed me in London,” the former Juventus attacker continued to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They deserved to win. This time, however, we start from scratch and after these three wins in a row, I think Chelsea will be more fired up.

“Dzeko? He was extraordinary. His first goal was a masterpiece. I always liked Dzeko. He’s a champion.

“Totti? It was an honour to play against him. He’s a legend. Who do I choose between Roma and Atletico? Roma.

“They posed us several problems in London. We played the perfect game in Madrid, but Roma have something extra over Atletico.”