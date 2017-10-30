Brazil ‘difficult’ for Napoli pair

By Football Italia staff

Allan says he and Napoli teammate Jorginho are ‘hoping’ for Brazil call-ups but admits “it’s difficult” at this stage.

Calls for Brazil to bring in the pair have heightened this season, following Napoli’s run to the top of Serie A, and Allan hinted Jorginho was prioritising a shot with his country of birth over Italy.

“The goal for 2-1 was important because we conceded an unusual goal, so it was important to make 2-1,” said the former Udinese midfielder after the Partenopei’s 3-1 win against Sassuolo on Sunday.

“We had a great game and now we must keep going like this. Jorginho and I for Brazil? We hope so, even if it’s a bit difficult, and I don’t know why that is.

“We’re trying to do well for Napoli. If the call-up comes, great, but if it doesn’t then it’s important that we do well with our club.”