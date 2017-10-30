Inter working on Ramires deal?

By Football Italia staff

Inter technical coordinator Walter Sabatini will reportedly travel to China on Tuesday to push through a deal for Jiangsu Suning midfielder Ramires.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sabatini is due to touch down in Nanjing, where he will meet Suning Group owner Zhang Jindong, who has control over both Inter and Jiangsu.

The newspaper explains the Nerazzurri “don’t have a big budget” for January but are also unwilling to fund any signings through sales.

The former Chelsea man is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while the Chinese club previously branded reports of him joining Inter ‘nonsense’.

However, La Gazzetta assures he is on the path to recovery and that Sabatini “will try to get the job done”, with regard to a six-month loan.

The Beneamata can make it 29 points after 11 games in Serie A for the first time ever with victory over Verona on Monday.