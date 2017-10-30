Ancelotti: Milan need time, Roma…

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti believes Milan “need time” to compete with Serie A’s best and jokes “I’d look good on Roma’s bench.”

Ancelotti is currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich last month, and the former Real Madrid boss was asked about two of his former clubs by Rai Radio, as well as the direction football was heading in.

“I’d look good on every bench. Roma? Yes, even on the Giallorossi’s!” jested the 58-year-old.

“Yet it’ll come out tomorrow that I want to coach Roma and Di Francesco is angry…

“Milan? Unfortunately, they’re a bit behind in Serie A, but they’ve changed a lot more than the others and they need time.

“Lack of competitiveness? It’s the same throughout Europe, but there’s been no lack of twists and every game has been a contest.

“We think of Real Madrid - who would have expected their defeat to Girona?

“Right now, more football is trying to be played, probably to boost revenue. However, players are getting more tired and the game needs a revamp.

“I think there needs to be less football played, maybe a return to 18 teams in Serie A or even 16.”