Ancelotti: My Bayern exit, VAR…

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti claims Bayern Munich “no longer believed in me” and that “only a fool would think VAR isn’t needed.”

Ancelotti guided Bayern to another Bundesliga title last season but was dismissed after a poor start to the 2017-18 campaign, amidst rumours that he lost the dressing room at the Allianz Arena, but the Coach made it clear he was in no rush to return to football.

“Bayern? Perhaps they no longer believed in the work I was doing,” continued the Italian to Rai Radio.

“For me, it’s right that I look ahead and take the time out to watch football as a spectator. I’ll look for another opportunity, just not yet.

“I’d like the opportunity to create a project and work with serenity, even if we work in an industry that doesn’t give you that serenity or tranquillity, but it’s normal.

“A bad result is enough to increase the pressure you’re under, but I’ll wait with serenity. I’m not in a hurry.

“VAR? It came in too late, it had to arrive sooner. Only a fool would think it isn’t needed.

“It solves many issues in terms of controversy and refereeing serenity, and luckily it’ll be used the next World Cup.”