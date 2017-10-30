Juric in Genoa crisis talks?

By Football Italia staff

Genoa boss Ivan Juric is reportedly holding crisis talks with the club’s board, where he could be sacked.

According to Gianluca De Marzio’s website, Juric arrived at Genoa’s training complex on Monday morning to discuss their fortunes after a 1-0 defeat to SPAL left them 18th in Serie A, with just six points from 11 games.

It comes after Sky Sport Italia suggested the Gialloblu were considering Massimo Oddo and Davide Ballardini as potential replacements for the Croat.

He has already been sacked by the Grifone once, although he returned towards the end of last season to guide them to safety.