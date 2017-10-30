Report: Juve meet for Can

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract next summer.

According to Tuttosport, months of courtship have resulted in Juve branching out to Can’s camp via intermediaries.

The newspaper notes the German and his agent “aren’t hiding and have no reason to do so”, given they are free to speak to other clubs at the start of February.

However, a deal to sign him in January seems to be out of the question as Liverpool “don’t intend to give him up until he’s no longer of use.”

Can was dropped to the substitutes’ bench for Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Huddersfield over the weekend, although he appeared for the final 16 minutes.