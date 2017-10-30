NEWS
Monday October 30 2017
Report: Juve meet for Can
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract next summer.

According to Tuttosport, months of courtship have resulted in Juve branching out to Can’s camp via intermediaries.

The newspaper notes the German and his agent “aren’t hiding and have no reason to do so”, given they are free to speak to other clubs at the start of February.

However, a deal to sign him in January seems to be out of the question as Liverpool “don’t intend to give him up until he’s no longer of use.”

Can was dropped to the substitutes’ bench for Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Huddersfield over the weekend, although he appeared for the final 16 minutes.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies