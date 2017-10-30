Vucinic: Roma, relive 2008!

By Football Italia staff

Mirko Vucinic believes Roma can beat Chelsea on Tuesday after reflecting on “his most beautiful match” for the Giallorossi against the Blues in 2008.

Vucinic scored twice in a 3-1 victory for Roma over Chelsea nine years ago, and the former Juventus and Lecce attacker is hoping the Lupi can relive that ‘extraordinary’ European night.

“I live in Milan. I also watched Milan-Juve, and I must say that it’s always beautiful to see a full stadium,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The 50,000 fans expected at Roma will have a feast against Chelsea. I remember that in my day, there were so many games where there were more fans.

“Roma’s trophy drought? In my opinion, the team have done well in recent years. Sure, they’ve encountered a stratospheric Juve, but it’s an issue of luck.

“We also had to compete with the Inter side of Mancini and Mourinho. Maybe this could be the season that they win something.

“The win against Chelsea in 2008? It was perhaps the most beautiful match I played in Giallorosso. We knew that in order to go through, we had to win, also because we’d lost 1-0 in London.

“It was an extraordinary game, that Chelsea side were full of champions. Those who struck me in particular were Deco, Lampard and Drogba. Luckily that night, we managed to neutralise them.

“How do I see this game? I didn’t watch the first one, but with Dzeko in the form he’s in, they can win, although Conte’s team are very strong and he’s a great motivator.

“I’ve always followed Edin’s career and I always knew he was a true champion. His wonder goal at Stamford Bridge? I know he had problems in his first season, but going to Italy and doing well right away is tough.”