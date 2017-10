Genoa ‘stick with Juric’, but…

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have reportedly decided to stick with Ivan Juric but will only give him until the derby against Sampdoria this Saturday.

Juric met Genoa’s board on Monday morning after a 1-0 defeat to SPAL plunged them into the bottom three, but Sky Sport Italia claims the Coach was given a vote of confidence as opposed to the sack.

However, that may be short-lived as Samp go into the Derby della Lanterna on the back of just two defeats all season and in Serie A’s top six.