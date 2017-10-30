‘Samp to keep squad, Giampaolo…’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria’s sporting director insists their squad “will stay together until at least June” and hopes “our next coup can be keeping Marco Giampaolo.”

Giampaolo has won rave reviews for his work in turning Samp from a mid-table outfit into a side playing attractive football and competing for a European place, while the likes of Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet have been linked with moves away.

However, Carlo Osti told Rai Radio: “This group will stay together until at least June. After that, we’ll weigh things up.

“Giampaolo wanted by the big teams? He’ll take a long time to think things over before leaving Samp. He has the chance to do well here, working all week with the team.

“I’ve known him for a long time, I found him when he was working as an assistant to [former Coach] Adriano Buffoni.

“He spoke very well [of Giampaolo] to me and I’ve followed him ever since. We know what our reality is, I hope our next coup can be keeping Marco Giampaolo.”